Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹276.6 and closed at ₹273, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹276.6 and a low of ₹271.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹173,349.40 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹394.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹237.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,429,628 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.25%, currently trading at ₹275.90. Over the past year, the shares have appreciated by 9.46%, reaching ₹275.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.77%
|3 Months
|-13.27%
|6 Months
|-20.87%
|YTD
|-8.8%
|1 Year
|9.46%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.78
|Support 1
|270.03
|Resistance 2
|277.77
|Support 2
|268.27
|Resistance 3
|279.53
|Support 3
|265.28
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.6 & ₹271.4 yesterday to end at ₹272.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend