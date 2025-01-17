Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹277.3 and closed at ₹272.5, experiencing a high of ₹278.8 and a low of ₹275. The market capitalization stood at ₹175,855 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.05, with a trading volume of 1,131,981 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1131 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.8 & ₹275 yesterday to end at ₹276.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend