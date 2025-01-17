Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 272.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 277.3 and closed at 272.5, experiencing a high of 278.8 and a low of 275. The market capitalization stood at 175,855 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 394.7 and a low of 237.05, with a trading volume of 1,131,981 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17128 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1131 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹272.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 278.8 & 275 yesterday to end at 276.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

