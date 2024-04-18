Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 354.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 365, reached a high of 371.75, and closed at 354.4. The lowest point of the day was 359.9. The market capitalization of the company was 229,893.59 crore. The 52-week high was 378.7, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,948,026 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹354.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 4948026 shares with a closing price of 354.4.

