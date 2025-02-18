Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 222.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 222.60 and closed slightly lower at 222.25. The stock reached a high of 224 and a low of 217.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 141,217.04 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of 394.70 and a low of 219.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 671,796 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 222.15. Over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 18.19%, with its price at 222.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.44%
3 Months-28.99%
6 Months-32.89%
YTD-25.53%
1 Year-18.19%
18 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.89Support 1218.43
Resistance 2227.48Support 2214.56
Resistance 3231.35Support 3211.97
18 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25692 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 671 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹222.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224 & 217.10 yesterday to end at 222.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.