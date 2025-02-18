Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹222.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹222.25. The stock reached a high of ₹224 and a low of ₹217.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹141,217.04 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹219.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 671,796 shares.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹222.15. Over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 18.19%, with its price at ₹222.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.44%
|3 Months
|-28.99%
|6 Months
|-32.89%
|YTD
|-25.53%
|1 Year
|-18.19%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.89
|Support 1
|218.43
|Resistance 2
|227.48
|Support 2
|214.56
|Resistance 3
|231.35
|Support 3
|211.97
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 671 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224 & ₹217.10 yesterday to end at ₹222.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend