Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 357.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 362, reached a high of 362.8, and a low of 356.1 before closing at 360.8. The market capitalization stood at 226,844.01 crores. The 52-week high was 394.7 and the low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,570,554 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹358.45, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹357.05

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services share price is at 358.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 354.48 and 361.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 354.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 358.40. Over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 358.40. In contrast, the Nifty index surged by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 within the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months-2.3%
6 Months50.22%
YTD53.25%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.13Support 1354.48
Resistance 2365.27Support 2351.97
Resistance 3367.78Support 3347.83
18 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20778 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1570 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹360.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 362.8 & 356.1 yesterday to end at 360.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

