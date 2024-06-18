Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹362, reached a high of ₹362.8, and a low of ₹356.1 before closing at ₹360.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹226,844.01 crores. The 52-week high was ₹394.7 and the low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,570,554 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹358.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹354.48 and ₹361.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹354.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹358.40. Over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹358.40. In contrast, the Nifty index surged by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 within the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|-2.3%
|6 Months
|50.22%
|YTD
|53.25%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.13
|Support 1
|354.48
|Resistance 2
|365.27
|Support 2
|351.97
|Resistance 3
|367.78
|Support 3
|347.83
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1570 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.8 & ₹356.1 yesterday to end at ₹360.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend