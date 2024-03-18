Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the Jio Financial Services opened at ₹341 and closed at ₹338.45. The stock reached a high of ₹348.75 and a low of ₹336.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹218,997.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,416,930 shares traded.
18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
