Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 338.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the Jio Financial Services opened at 341 and closed at 338.45. The stock reached a high of 348.75 and a low of 336.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 218,997.71 crore. The 52-week high was 374.5 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,416,930 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹338.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,416,930 and the closing price was 338.45.

