Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at 225.20, up 2.60% from yesterday's 219.50


Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹225.20, up 2.60% from yesterday's ₹219.50

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.60 %. The stock closed at 219.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.20 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights Premium
Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 223.30 and closed at 222.25, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 223.95 and a low of 218.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 139,451.46 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 394.70 and above its low of 198.60. The trading volume on BSE was 858,029 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:34 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Shareholding information

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services has a 5.13% MF holding & 15.60% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.86% in to 15.60% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30:02 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Jio Financial Services has a ROE of 1.27% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02:50 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Jio Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 135.36% & a revenue growth of 84.50% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 12447.20 cr which is -32.86% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:04:29 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw a 2.60% increase in its share price today, reaching 225.20, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma experienced declines, whereas Bajaj Housing Finance and NTPC Green Energy recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services225.25.72.6394.7198.6143072.75
Hyundai Motor India1580.3-16.2-1.011968.81590.0128405.87
Bajaj Housing Finance117.652.82.44188.45103.097980.65
Mankind Pharma2146.45-25.65-1.183050.01910.188680.56
Ntpc Green Energy96.22.192.33155.384.681061.29
18 Mar 2025, 05:34:15 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of 220.70 and a high of 225.60. This fluctuation indicates a moderate trading activity within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 04:30:35 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.82%; Futures open interest increased by 3.75%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:48 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹225.20, up 2.60% from yesterday's ₹219.50

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price closed the day at 225.20 - a 2.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 227.17 , 228.83 , 232.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 222.27 , 219.03 , 217.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:55 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 25.68% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 25.68% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 225.20, reflecting a rise of 2.60%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32:09 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:15:27 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.55, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹219.50

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 222.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 226.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 226.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:11 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days220.71
10 Days215.55
20 Days221.17
50 Days245.67
100 Days283.59
300 Days313.31
18 Mar 2025, 02:56:04 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:50:57 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 5.93% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 5.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 222.80, reflecting a rise of 1.50%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33:02 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 222.63 and 221.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 221.33 and selling near hourly resistance 222.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.07Support 1221.62
Resistance 2223.68Support 2220.78
Resistance 3224.52Support 3220.17
18 Mar 2025, 02:04:33 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.70, up 1% from yesterday's ₹219.50

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 221.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 217.62 and 222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47:51 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 10.50% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 10.50% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 221.60, reflecting an increase of 0.96%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price change accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34:38 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 222.4 and 221.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 221.4 and selling near hourly resistance 222.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.63Support 1221.33
Resistance 2223.12Support 2220.52
Resistance 3223.93Support 3220.03
18 Mar 2025, 01:12:11 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:03:16 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services stock experienced a low of 220.70 and reached a high of 223.65 today. The trading range indicates some volatility, with the stock showing potential for upward movement while maintaining a stable lower threshold. Investors may observe this activity for future trading decisions.

18 Mar 2025, 12:46:25 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.64% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of midnight, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 15.64% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 221.15, reflecting an increase of 0.75%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36:11 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 222.7 & a low of 221.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 221.77 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 221.38 & 221.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.4Support 1221.4
Resistance 2223.05Support 2221.05
Resistance 3223.4Support 3220.4
18 Mar 2025, 12:23:43 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:21:07 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days220.71
10 Days215.55
20 Days221.17
50 Days245.67
100 Days283.59
300 Days313.31
18 Mar 2025, 12:11:32 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹222.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹219.50

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 222.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 217.62 and 222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:49:32 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.98% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 11.98% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 222.25, reflecting a rise of 1.25%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal potential further declines in price.

18 Mar 2025, 11:34:36 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 223.35 and 221.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 221.45 and selling near hourly resistance 223.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.42Support 1221.77
Resistance 2222.68Support 2221.38
Resistance 3223.07Support 3221.12
18 Mar 2025, 11:22:59 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.95, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹219.50

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 221.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 217.62 and 222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:14:52 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.21% today, reaching 222.15, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma experienced declines, Bajaj Housing Finance and Ntpc Green Energy reported gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services222.152.651.21394.7198.6141135.04
Hyundai Motor India1561.0-35.5-2.221968.81590.0126837.67
Bajaj Housing Finance115.851.00.87188.45103.096481.58
Mankind Pharma2139.3-32.8-1.513050.01910.188385.16
Ntpc Green Energy94.940.930.99155.384.679999.57
18 Mar 2025, 10:50:13 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.59% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 18.59% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at 221.90, reflecting a 1.09% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:35:42 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 223.65 & a low of 221.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.35Support 1221.45
Resistance 2224.45Support 2220.65
Resistance 3225.25Support 3219.55
18 Mar 2025, 10:10:35 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:56:20 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.34% today, reaching 222.45, while its competitors displayed mixed results. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma experienced declines, whereas Bajaj Housing Finance and Ntpc Green Energy saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.81% and 0.73%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services222.452.951.34394.7198.6141325.63
Hyundai Motor India1581.7-14.8-0.931968.81590.0128519.63
Bajaj Housing Finance116.01.151.0188.45103.096606.5
Mankind Pharma2151.5-20.6-0.953050.01910.188889.2
Ntpc Green Energy94.80.790.84155.384.679881.6
18 Mar 2025, 09:43:09 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 09:35:20 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.95, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹219.50

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 221.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 217.62 and 222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17:03 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at 221.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 36.32%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months-28.91%
6 Months-37.06%
YTD-26.51%
1 Year-36.32%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.87Support 1217.62
Resistance 2226.03Support 2215.53
Resistance 3228.12Support 3212.37
18 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27065 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 858 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:45 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹222.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.95 & 218.70 yesterday to end at 219.50. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

