Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at 225.20, up 2.60% from yesterday's 219.50

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹223.30 and closed at ₹222.25, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹223.95 and a low of ₹218.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹139,451.46 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹394.70 and above its low of ₹198.60. The trading volume on BSE was 858,029 shares.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services has a 5.13% MF holding & 15.60% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.86% in to 15.60% in quarter.
Jio Financial Services has a ROE of 1.27% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Jio Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 135.36% & a revenue growth of 84.50% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 12447.20 cr which is -32.86% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw a 2.60% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹225.20, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma experienced declines, whereas Bajaj Housing Finance and NTPC Green Energy recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|225.2
|5.7
|2.6
|394.7
|198.6
|143072.75
|Hyundai Motor India
|1580.3
|-16.2
|-1.01
|1968.8
|1590.0
|128405.87
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|117.65
|2.8
|2.44
|188.45
|103.0
|97980.65
|Mankind Pharma
|2146.45
|-25.65
|-1.18
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88680.56
|Ntpc Green Energy
|96.2
|2.19
|2.33
|155.3
|84.6
|81061.29
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹220.70 and a high of ₹225.60. This fluctuation indicates a moderate trading activity within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the stock.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹225.20 - a 2.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 227.17 , 228.83 , 232.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 222.27 , 219.03 , 217.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 25.68% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹225.20, reflecting a rise of 2.60%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹222.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹226.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹226.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|220.71
|10 Days
|215.55
|20 Days
|221.17
|50 Days
|245.67
|100 Days
|283.59
|300 Days
|313.31
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 5.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹222.80, reflecting a rise of 1.50%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 222.63 and 221.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 221.33 and selling near hourly resistance 222.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.07
|Support 1
|221.62
|Resistance 2
|223.68
|Support 2
|220.78
|Resistance 3
|224.52
|Support 3
|220.17
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹221.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹217.62 and ₹222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 10.50% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹221.60, reflecting an increase of 0.96%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price change accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 222.4 and 221.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 221.4 and selling near hourly resistance 222.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.63
|Support 1
|221.33
|Resistance 2
|223.12
|Support 2
|220.52
|Resistance 3
|223.93
|Support 3
|220.03
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services stock experienced a low of ₹220.70 and reached a high of ₹223.65 today. The trading range indicates some volatility, with the stock showing potential for upward movement while maintaining a stable lower threshold. Investors may observe this activity for future trading decisions.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of midnight, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 15.64% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹221.15, reflecting an increase of 0.75%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 222.7 & a low of 221.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 221.77 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 221.38 & 221.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.4
|Support 1
|221.4
|Resistance 2
|223.05
|Support 2
|221.05
|Resistance 3
|223.4
|Support 3
|220.4
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|220.71
|10 Days
|215.55
|20 Days
|221.17
|50 Days
|245.67
|100 Days
|283.59
|300 Days
|313.31
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹222.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹217.62 and ₹222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 11.98% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹222.25, reflecting a rise of 1.25%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal potential further declines in price.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 223.35 and 221.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 221.45 and selling near hourly resistance 223.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.42
|Support 1
|221.77
|Resistance 2
|222.68
|Support 2
|221.38
|Resistance 3
|223.07
|Support 3
|221.12
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹221.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹217.62 and ₹222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|222.15
|2.65
|1.21
|394.7
|198.6
|141135.04
|Hyundai Motor India
|1561.0
|-35.5
|-2.22
|1968.8
|1590.0
|126837.67
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|115.85
|1.0
|0.87
|188.45
|103.0
|96481.58
|Mankind Pharma
|2139.3
|-32.8
|-1.51
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88385.16
|Ntpc Green Energy
|94.94
|0.93
|0.99
|155.3
|84.6
|79999.57
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 18.59% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹221.90, reflecting a 1.09% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 223.65 & a low of 221.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.35
|Support 1
|221.45
|Resistance 2
|224.45
|Support 2
|220.65
|Resistance 3
|225.25
|Support 3
|219.55
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|222.45
|2.95
|1.34
|394.7
|198.6
|141325.63
|Hyundai Motor India
|1581.7
|-14.8
|-0.93
|1968.8
|1590.0
|128519.63
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|116.0
|1.15
|1.0
|188.45
|103.0
|96606.5
|Mankind Pharma
|2151.5
|-20.6
|-0.95
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88889.2
|Ntpc Green Energy
|94.8
|0.79
|0.84
|155.3
|84.6
|79881.6
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹221.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹217.62 and ₹222.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹217.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 222.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹221.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 36.32%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|3 Months
|-28.91%
|6 Months
|-37.06%
|YTD
|-26.51%
|1 Year
|-36.32%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.87
|Support 1
|217.62
|Resistance 2
|226.03
|Support 2
|215.53
|Resistance 3
|228.12
|Support 3
|212.37
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 858 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.95 & ₹218.70 yesterday to end at ₹219.50. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.