Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' last day open price was ₹369.85 and closed at ₹361.85. The high for the day was ₹384.35 and the low was ₹367.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹240281.21 cr. The 52-week high is ₹378.7 and the low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 8017202 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at ₹378.2, with a percent change of 4.52 and a net change of 16.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 4.52% or ₹16.35. Investors may view this as a favorable trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 8,017,202 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹361.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!