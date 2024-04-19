Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 4.52 %. The stock closed at 361.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' last day open price was 369.85 and closed at 361.85. The high for the day was 384.35 and the low was 367.65. The market capitalization stands at 240281.21 cr. The 52-week high is 378.7 and the low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 8017202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹378.2, up 4.52% from yesterday's ₹361.85

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at 378.2, with a percent change of 4.52 and a net change of 16.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 4.52% or 16.35. Investors may view this as a favorable trend in the stock's performance.

19 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹361.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 8,017,202 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 361.85.

