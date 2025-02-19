Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹223.80 and closed at ₹222.45, experiencing a high of ₹223.95 and a low of ₹217.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,264.80 crore. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹217.10. A total of 1,502,080 shares were traded on the BSE, indicating active market interest.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1502 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.95 & ₹217.10 yesterday to end at ₹220.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend