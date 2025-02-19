Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 222.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 223.80 and closed at 222.45, experiencing a high of 223.95 and a low of 217.10. The market capitalization stood at 140,264.80 crore. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 217.10. A total of 1,502,080 shares were traded on the BSE, indicating active market interest.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25644 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1502 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹222.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.95 & 217.10 yesterday to end at 220.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

