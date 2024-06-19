Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹358.05, reached a high of ₹364.9, and closed at ₹357.05. The stock's low for the day was ₹357.4, with a market capitalization of ₹230,687.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹394.7, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,865,948 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jio Financial Services' stock price dropped by 0.87% to ₹359.95, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is down today, whereas Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|359.95
|-3.15
|-0.87
|394.7
|204.65
|228686.46
|Mankind Pharma
|2269.35
|23.9
|1.06
|2488.65
|1623.05
|90907.54
|JSW Infrastructure
|309.0
|3.55
|1.16
|311.25
|141.75
|63391.68
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|176.45
|-1.6
|-0.9
|215.0
|49.99
|9083.29
|Tata Technologies
|1033.9
|3.9
|0.38
|1400.0
|982.25
|41940.15
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹359.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.93 and ₹366.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jio Financial Services has dropped by -0.30% and is currently trading at ₹362.00. Over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹362.00, while the Nifty index increased by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.67%
|3 Months
|-4.23%
|6 Months
|52.41%
|YTD
|55.91%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.33
|Support 1
|358.93
|Resistance 2
|369.37
|Support 2
|354.57
|Resistance 3
|373.73
|Support 3
|351.53
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹364.9 & ₹357.4 yesterday to end at ₹357.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend