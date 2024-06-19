Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 363.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 358.05, reached a high of 364.9, and closed at 357.05. The stock's low for the day was 357.4, with a market capitalization of 230,687.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 394.7, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,865,948 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:59 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Today, Jio Financial Services' stock price dropped by 0.87% to 359.95, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is down today, whereas Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services359.95-3.15-0.87394.7204.65228686.46
Mankind Pharma2269.3523.91.062488.651623.0590907.54
JSW Infrastructure309.03.551.16311.25141.7563391.68
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency176.45-1.6-0.9215.049.999083.29
Tata Technologies1033.93.90.381400.0982.2541940.15
19 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹359.3, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Jio Financial Services share price is at 359.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.93 and 366.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

The share price of Jio Financial Services has dropped by -0.30% and is currently trading at 362.00. Over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 362.00, while the Nifty index increased by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.67%
3 Months-4.23%
6 Months52.41%
YTD55.91%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.33Support 1358.93
Resistance 2369.37Support 2354.57
Resistance 3373.73Support 3351.53
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22347 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹357.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 364.9 & 357.4 yesterday to end at 357.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

