Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 344.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with the open price at 347 and the close price at 344.7. The stock had a high of 359.8 and a low of 342.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 223,985.03 crore. The 52-week high was at 374.5 and the 52-week low was at 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,762,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹344.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a volume of 2,762,056 shares with a closing price of 344.7.

