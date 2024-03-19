Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with the open price at ₹347 and the close price at ₹344.7. The stock had a high of ₹359.8 and a low of ₹342.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹223,985.03 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was at ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,762,056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
