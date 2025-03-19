Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹228.75, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹221.95 and closed at ₹219.50, experiencing a high of ₹225.60 and a low of ₹220.70. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹143,072.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹198.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 976,321 shares for the day.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services has a 5.13% MF holding & 15.60% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.86% in to 15.60% in quarter.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Jio Financial Services has a ROE of 1.27% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Jio Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 135.36% & a revenue growth of 84.50% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 12447.20 cr which is -32.86% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price has increased by 1.58% today, reaching ₹228.75, in line with its competitors. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹225.60 and a high of ₹231.20. This reflects a moderate fluctuation in price, indicating investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.06%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹228.75, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹225.20
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹228.75 - a 1.58% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 230.93 , 233.87 , 236.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 225.33 , 222.67 , 219.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹225.20
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹227.17 & second resistance of ₹228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 23.66% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 23.66% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹230.40, reflecting a gain of 2.31%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 230.83 and 229.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.18 and selling near hourly resistance 230.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.5
|Support 1
|229.35
|Resistance 2
|230.95
|Support 2
|228.65
|Resistance 3
|231.65
|Support 3
|228.2
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.60, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹225.20
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹227.17 & second resistance of ₹228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.06% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 23.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹229.65, reflecting a rise of 1.98%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price trends is crucial. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement coupled with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 230.9 and 229.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.1 and selling near hourly resistance 230.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.52%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of ₹225.60 and a high of ₹231.20. The trading range indicates a robust activity, reflecting investor interest and potential volatility in the stock's performance throughout the day.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 30.70% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 30.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹230.35, reflecting a rise of 2.29%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 230.85 and 229.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.4 and selling near hourly resistance 230.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.65, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹225.20
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹227.17 & second resistance of ₹228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.87% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Jio Financial Services has experienced a trading volume that is 39.87% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹230.50, reflecting an increase of 2.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.18 and 228.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 228.13 and selling near hourly resistance 232.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹230.15, up 2.20% from yesterday's ₹225.20
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹227.17 & second resistance of ₹228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price has increased by 2.55% today, reaching ₹230.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.30% and 0.24%, respectively.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 39.06% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 39.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹230.05, marking a rise of 2.15%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may suggest a possibility of further price decline.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 230.9 & a low of 226.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.51% today, reaching ₹228.60, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight declines of -0.08% and an increase of 0.12%, respectively.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹227.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹225.20
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹227.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹228.83. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹228.83 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.09%, currently trading at ₹227.65. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has decreased by 36.13%, also standing at ₹227.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.01%
|3 Months
|-28.43%
|6 Months
|-35.96%
|YTD
|-24.61%
|1 Year
|-36.13%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.17
|Support 1
|222.27
|Resistance 2
|228.83
|Support 2
|219.03
|Resistance 3
|232.07
|Support 3
|217.37
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27279 k
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 976 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹219.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.60 & ₹220.70 yesterday to end at ₹225.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.