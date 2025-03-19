Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at 228.75, up 1.58% from yesterday's 225.20

11 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 225.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 221.95 and closed at 219.50, experiencing a high of 225.60 and a low of 220.70. The company's market capitalization stood at 143,072.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 198.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 976,321 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services has a 5.13% MF holding & 15.60% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.86% in to 15.60% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Jio Financial Services has a ROE of 1.27% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Jio Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 135.36% & a revenue growth of 84.50% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 12447.20 cr which is -32.86% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price has increased by 1.58% today, reaching 228.75, in line with its competitors. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.753.551.58394.7198.6145328.11
Hyundai Motor India1615.1534.852.211968.81551.4131237.58
Bajaj Housing Finance121.63.953.36188.45103.0101270.26
Mankind Pharma2158.011.550.543050.01910.189157.75
Swiggy360.64.41.24617.0317.1581662.94
19 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 225.60 and a high of 231.20. This reflects a moderate fluctuation in price, indicating investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.06%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹228.75, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price closed the day at 228.75 - a 1.58% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 230.93 , 233.87 , 236.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 225.33 , 222.67 , 219.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 227.17 & second resistance of 228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days220.71
10 Days215.55
20 Days221.17
50 Days245.67
100 Days283.59
300 Days313.31
19 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 23.66% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 23.66% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 230.40, reflecting a gain of 2.31%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 230.83 and 229.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.18 and selling near hourly resistance 230.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.5Support 1229.35
Resistance 2230.95Support 2228.65
Resistance 3231.65Support 3228.2
19 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.60, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 227.17 & second resistance of 228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.06% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 23.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 229.65, reflecting a rise of 1.98%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price trends is crucial. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement coupled with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 230.9 and 229.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.1 and selling near hourly resistance 230.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.83Support 1229.18
Resistance 2231.72Support 2228.42
Resistance 3232.48Support 3227.53
19 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.52%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of 225.60 and a high of 231.20. The trading range indicates a robust activity, reflecting investor interest and potential volatility in the stock's performance throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 30.70% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 30.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 230.35, reflecting a rise of 2.29%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 230.85 and 229.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.4 and selling near hourly resistance 230.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.9Support 1229.1
Resistance 2231.8Support 2228.2
Resistance 3232.7Support 3227.3
19 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days220.71
10 Days215.55
20 Days221.17
50 Days245.67
100 Days283.59
300 Days313.31
19 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.65, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 227.17 & second resistance of 228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.87% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Jio Financial Services has experienced a trading volume that is 39.87% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock priced at 230.50, reflecting an increase of 2.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.18 and 228.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 228.13 and selling near hourly resistance 232.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.85Support 1229.4
Resistance 2231.75Support 2228.85
Resistance 3232.3Support 3227.95
19 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹230.15, up 2.20% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 227.17 & second resistance of 228.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 232.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 232.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price has increased by 2.55% today, reaching 230.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.30% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.955.752.55394.7198.6146725.8
Hyundai Motor India1616.9536.652.321968.81551.4131383.84
Bajaj Housing Finance124.456.85.78188.45103.0103643.79
Mankind Pharma2164.9518.50.863050.01910.189444.89
Swiggy365.18.92.5617.0317.1582682.03
19 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 39.06% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 39.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 230.05, marking a rise of 2.15%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may suggest a possibility of further price decline.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 230.9 & a low of 226.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.18Support 1228.13
Resistance 2233.57Support 2225.47
Resistance 3236.23Support 3224.08
19 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.51% today, reaching 228.60, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight declines of -0.08% and an increase of 0.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.63.41.51394.7198.6145232.82
Hyundai Motor India1594.914.60.921968.81551.4129592.18
Bajaj Housing Finance124.56.855.82188.45103.0103685.43
Mankind Pharma2150.74.250.23050.01910.188856.15
Swiggy357.71.50.42617.0317.1581006.2
19 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹227.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹225.20

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 227.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 228.83. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 228.83 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.09%, currently trading at 227.65. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has decreased by 36.13%, also standing at 227.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months-28.43%
6 Months-35.96%
YTD-24.61%
1 Year-36.13%
19 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.17Support 1222.27
Resistance 2228.83Support 2219.03
Resistance 3232.07Support 3217.37
19 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27279 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 976 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹219.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 225.60 & 220.70 yesterday to end at 225.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.