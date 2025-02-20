Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 220.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 221.25 and closed slightly lower at 220.95. The stock experienced a high of 229.80 and a low of 219.05. With a market capitalization of 145,343.40 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 394.70 and above its 52-week low of 217.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 639,649 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.65Support 1222.21
Resistance 2236.39Support 2215.51
Resistance 3243.09Support 3211.77
20 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24852 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 639 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹220.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 229.80 & 219.05 yesterday to end at 228.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

