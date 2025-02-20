Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹221.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹220.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹229.80 and a low of ₹219.05. With a market capitalization of ₹145,343.40 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹394.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹217.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 639,649 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.65
|Support 1
|222.21
|Resistance 2
|236.39
|Support 2
|215.51
|Resistance 3
|243.09
|Support 3
|211.77
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 639 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.80 & ₹219.05 yesterday to end at ₹228.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend