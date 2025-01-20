Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹279.7 and closed at ₹276.75, experiencing a high of ₹281.4 and a low of ₹275.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹177,252.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 757,898 shares for the day.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹279.00. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 14.70%, reaching ₹279.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.55%
|3 Months
|-10.47%
|6 Months
|-17.64%
|YTD
|-6.6%
|1 Year
|14.7%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.57
|Support 1
|275.97
|Resistance 2
|284.23
|Support 2
|273.03
|Resistance 3
|287.17
|Support 3
|270.37
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.4 & ₹275.85 yesterday to end at ₹279.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend