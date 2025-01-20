Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 276.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 279.7 and closed at 276.75, experiencing a high of 281.4 and a low of 275.85. The company's market capitalization stood at 177,252.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 394.7 and a low of 237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 757,898 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at 279.00. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 14.70%, reaching 279.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.55%
3 Months-10.47%
6 Months-17.64%
YTD-6.6%
1 Year14.7%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.57Support 1275.97
Resistance 2284.23Support 2273.03
Resistance 3287.17Support 3270.37
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16693 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹276.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 281.4 & 275.85 yesterday to end at 279.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

