Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed at ₹363.1 with an open price of ₹363.55. The high for the day was ₹366 and the low was ₹357. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,606.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹394.7 and ₹204.65, respectively. The BSE volume was 873,964 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹366 & ₹357 yesterday to end at ₹363.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend