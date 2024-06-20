Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 363.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed at 363.1 with an open price of 363.55. The high for the day was 366 and the low was 357. The market capitalization stood at 227,606.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were 394.7 and 204.65, respectively. The BSE volume was 873,964 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22541 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹363.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 366 & 357 yesterday to end at 363.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

