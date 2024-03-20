Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 352.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 353.9, closed at 352.55 with a high of 357.85 and a low of 346.75. The market capitalization was 224461.53 crore. The 52-week high was 374.5 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume was 3,795,780 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:00:06 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹352.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 3,795,780 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 352.55.

