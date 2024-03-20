Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹353.9, closed at ₹352.55 with a high of ₹357.85 and a low of ₹346.75. The market capitalization was ₹224461.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume was 3,795,780 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹352.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 3,795,780 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹352.55.