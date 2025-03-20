Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹231.60, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹226.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹225.20. The stock reached a high of ₹231.20 and a low of ₹225.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹145,328.11 crore, the stock's performance reflected significant activity, trading a volume of 2,177,943 shares. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹198.60.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Jio Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 135.36% & a revenue growth of 84.50% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 12447.20 cr which is -32.86% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.25% today, reaching ₹231.60, while its competitors experienced mixed results. Companies like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy are experiencing declines, whereas Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.6
|2.85
|1.25
|394.7
|198.6
|147138.76
|Hyundai Motor India
|1630.7
|15.55
|0.96
|1968.8
|1551.4
|132501.08
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|121.15
|-0.45
|-0.37
|188.45
|103.0
|100895.5
|Mankind Pharma
|2250.0
|88.5
|4.09
|3050.0
|1910.1
|92958.72
|Swiggy
|354.35
|-6.25
|-1.73
|617.0
|317.15
|80247.54
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹229 and a high of ₹234.20. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹231.60, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹228.75
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹231.60 - a 1.25% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 233.9 , 236.65 , 239.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 228.7 , 226.25 , 223.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 7.78% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 7.78% higher than the previous day, with its price currently at ₹231.60, reflecting a 1.25% increase. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is an upward price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable rise. Conversely, if there is a downward price trend with high volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹231.85, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹228.75
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Days
Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|220.22
|10 Days
|216.73
|20 Days
|220.74
|50 Days
|243.96
|100 Days
|282.52
|300 Days
|312.62
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.43% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 11.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹231.70, reflecting a rise of 1.29%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 233.67 and 232.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.37 and selling near hourly resistance 233.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|233.52
|Support 1
|231.77
|Resistance 2
|234.58
|Support 2
|231.08
|Resistance 3
|235.27
|Support 3
|230.02
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹233.40, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹228.75
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 7.80% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 7.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹233.20, reflecting a rise of 1.95%. Trading volume is a key metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 234.82 and 231.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 231.67 and selling near hourly resistance 234.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|233.67
|Support 1
|232.37
|Resistance 2
|234.38
|Support 2
|231.78
|Resistance 3
|234.97
|Support 3
|231.07
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.14%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' stock experienced a low of ₹229 and reached a high of ₹234.20 today. This range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.14% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.14% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹233.50, reflecting a rise of 2.08%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 234.2 & a low of 231.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 232.2 and 232.8, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|234.82
|Support 1
|231.67
|Resistance 2
|236.08
|Support 2
|229.78
|Resistance 3
|237.97
|Support 3
|228.52
Days
Simple Moving Average
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹233.20, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹228.75
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.99% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹231.75, reflecting a rise of 1.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward momentum, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a likelihood of further price declines.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.7 and 229.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.2 and selling near hourly resistance 232.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|232.2
|Support 1
|230.85
|Resistance 2
|232.8
|Support 2
|230.1
|Resistance 3
|233.55
|Support 3
|229.5
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹231.70, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹228.75
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services increased by 1.40% today, reaching ₹231.95, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Swiggy experienced declines, whereas Mankind Pharma saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.59% and 0.61%, respectively.
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.95
|3.2
|1.4
|394.7
|198.6
|147361.12
|Hyundai Motor India
|1609.95
|-5.2
|-0.32
|1968.8
|1551.4
|130815.06
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|119.5
|-2.1
|-1.73
|188.45
|103.0
|99521.35
|Mankind Pharma
|2214.2
|52.7
|2.44
|3050.0
|1910.1
|91479.65
|Swiggy
|350.85
|-9.75
|-2.7
|617.0
|317.15
|79454.92
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.68% higher than yesterday
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 3.68% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹231.65, reflecting an increase of 1.27%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward pressure on prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 232.5 & a low of 229.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|232.7
|Support 1
|229.2
|Resistance 2
|234.35
|Support 2
|227.35
|Resistance 3
|236.2
|Support 3
|225.7
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 0.83% today, reaching ₹230.65, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Peers like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy experienced declines, whereas Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|230.65
|1.9
|0.83
|394.7
|198.6
|146535.21
|Hyundai Motor India
|1624.7
|9.55
|0.59
|1968.8
|1551.4
|132013.56
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|120.95
|-0.65
|-0.53
|188.45
|103.0
|100728.93
|Mankind Pharma
|2214.15
|52.65
|2.44
|3050.0
|1910.1
|91477.58
|Swiggy
|351.8
|-8.8
|-2.44
|617.0
|317.15
|79670.06
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.21%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹232.25, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹228.75
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.46%, currently trading at ₹232.10. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has declined by 35.23%, also settling at ₹232.10. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60.
Time Period
Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.18%
|3 Months
|-25.08%
|6 Months
|-34.03%
|YTD
|-23.39%
|1 Year
|-35.23%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|230.93
|Support 1
|225.33
|Resistance 2
|233.87
|Support 2
|222.67
|Resistance 3
|236.53
|Support 3
|219.73
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27328 k
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.20 & ₹225.60 yesterday to end at ₹228.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.