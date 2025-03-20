Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services closed today at 231.60, up 1.25% from yesterday's 228.75

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 07:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 228.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.60 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 226.10 and closed slightly lower at 225.20. The stock reached a high of 231.20 and a low of 225.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 145,328.11 crore, the stock's performance reflected significant activity, trading a volume of 2,177,943 shares. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 198.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:05 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Jio Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 135.36% & a revenue growth of 84.50% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 12447.20 cr which is -32.86% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.25% today, reaching 231.60, while its competitors experienced mixed results. Companies like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy are experiencing declines, whereas Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.62.851.25394.7198.6147138.76
Hyundai Motor India1630.715.550.961968.81551.4132501.08
Bajaj Housing Finance121.15-0.45-0.37188.45103.0100895.5
Mankind Pharma2250.088.54.093050.01910.192958.72
Swiggy354.35-6.25-1.73617.0317.1580247.54
20 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 229 and a high of 234.20. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 04:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹231.60, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price closed the day at 231.60 - a 1.25% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 233.9 , 236.65 , 239.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 228.7 , 226.25 , 223.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 7.78% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 7.78% higher than the previous day, with its price currently at 231.60, reflecting a 1.25% increase. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is an upward price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable rise. Conversely, if there is a downward price trend with high volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹231.85, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days220.22
10 Days216.73
20 Days220.74
50 Days243.96
100 Days282.52
300 Days312.62
20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.43% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 11.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 231.70, reflecting a rise of 1.29%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 233.67 and 232.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.37 and selling near hourly resistance 233.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.52Support 1231.77
Resistance 2234.58Support 2231.08
Resistance 3235.27Support 3230.02
20 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹233.40, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 7.80% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 7.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 233.20, reflecting a rise of 1.95%. Trading volume is a key metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 234.82 and 231.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 231.67 and selling near hourly resistance 234.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.67Support 1232.37
Resistance 2234.38Support 2231.78
Resistance 3234.97Support 3231.07
20 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.14%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' stock experienced a low of 229 and reached a high of 234.20 today. This range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.14% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.14% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 233.50, reflecting a rise of 2.08%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 234.2 & a low of 231.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 232.2 and 232.8, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.82Support 1231.67
Resistance 2236.08Support 2229.78
Resistance 3237.97Support 3228.52
20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days220.22
10 Days216.73
20 Days220.74
50 Days243.96
100 Days282.52
300 Days312.62
20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹233.20, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.99% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 231.75, reflecting a rise of 1.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward momentum, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a likelihood of further price declines.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.7 and 229.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.2 and selling near hourly resistance 232.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.2Support 1230.85
Resistance 2232.8Support 2230.1
Resistance 3233.55Support 3229.5
20 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹231.70, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services increased by 1.40% today, reaching 231.95, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Swiggy experienced declines, whereas Mankind Pharma saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.59% and 0.61%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.953.21.4394.7198.6147361.12
Hyundai Motor India1609.95-5.2-0.321968.81551.4130815.06
Bajaj Housing Finance119.5-2.1-1.73188.45103.099521.35
Mankind Pharma2214.252.72.443050.01910.191479.65
Swiggy350.85-9.75-2.7617.0317.1579454.92
20 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.68% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Jio Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 3.68% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 231.65, reflecting an increase of 1.27%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward pressure on prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 232.5 & a low of 229.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.7Support 1229.2
Resistance 2234.35Support 2227.35
Resistance 3236.2Support 3225.7
20 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 0.83% today, reaching 230.65, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Peers like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy experienced declines, whereas Hyundai Motor India and Mankind Pharma saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.651.90.83394.7198.6146535.21
Hyundai Motor India1624.79.550.591968.81551.4132013.56
Bajaj Housing Finance120.95-0.65-0.53188.45103.0100728.93
Mankind Pharma2214.1552.652.443050.01910.191477.58
Swiggy351.8-8.8-2.44617.0317.1579670.06
20 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.21%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹232.25, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹228.75

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 230.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.46%, currently trading at 232.10. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has declined by 35.23%, also settling at 232.10. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.18%
3 Months-25.08%
6 Months-34.03%
YTD-23.39%
1 Year-35.23%
20 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.93Support 1225.33
Resistance 2233.87Support 2222.67
Resistance 3236.53Support 3219.73
20 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27328 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 231.20 & 225.60 yesterday to end at 228.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

