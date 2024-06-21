Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 358.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 358.5 and closed at 358.25. The high for the day was 368.3, while the low was 358.05. The market capitalization stood at 231545.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 394.7, and the low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1929644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1368.3Support 1358.0
Resistance 2373.45Support 2352.85
Resistance 3378.6Support 3347.7
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23914 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1929 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹358.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 368.3 & 358.05 yesterday to end at 358.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

