Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹358.5 and closed at ₹358.25. The high for the day was ₹368.3, while the low was ₹358.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹231545.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹394.7, and the low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1929644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|368.3
|Support 1
|358.0
|Resistance 2
|373.45
|Support 2
|352.85
|Resistance 3
|378.6
|Support 3
|347.7
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1929 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.3 & ₹358.05 yesterday to end at ₹358.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend