Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:51:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.75 2.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.00 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.30 2.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 337.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day had an open price of 352.15, a close price of 353.3, a high of 356.4, and a low of 335.65. The market capitalization was at 214455.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 374.5 and a 52-week low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5469027 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹343.8, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹337.55

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 343.8, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 6.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months42.19%
6 Months46.96%
YTD44.88%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:36 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹337.55, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹353.3

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 337.55 with a percent change of -4.46% and a net change of -15.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03:27 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹353.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 5,469,027 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 353.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie