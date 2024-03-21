Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 337.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day had an open price of 352.15, a close price of 353.3, a high of 356.4, and a low of 335.65. The market capitalization was at 214455.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 374.5 and a 52-week low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5469027 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹343.8, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹337.55

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 343.8, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 6.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months42.19%
6 Months46.96%
YTD44.88%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹337.55, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹353.3

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 337.55 with a percent change of -4.46% and a net change of -15.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹353.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 5,469,027 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 353.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!