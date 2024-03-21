Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹352.15, a close price of ₹353.3, a high of ₹356.4, and a low of ₹335.65. The market capitalization was at ₹214455.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹374.5 and a 52-week low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5469027 shares traded.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹343.8, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 6.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|42.19%
|6 Months
|46.96%
|YTD
|44.88%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹337.55 with a percent change of -4.46% and a net change of -15.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.
On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 5,469,027 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹353.3.
