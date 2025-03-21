Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 231.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 230.95 and closed at 228.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 234.20 and a low of 229 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,47,138.76 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 198.60. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,059,044 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:49:04 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 57.93% higher than yesterday

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 57.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 232, reflecting a rise of 0.17%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a further downward movement in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33:00 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 234.5 & a low of 231.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.02Support 1230.67
Resistance 2235.93Support 2229.23
Resistance 3237.37Support 3227.32
21 Mar 2025, 10:14:17 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50:51 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price increased by 0.67% today, reaching 233.15, in line with the upward trend of its peers. Companies such as Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and NTPC Green Energy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services233.151.550.67394.7198.6148123.49
Hyundai Motor India1644.313.60.831968.81551.4133606.14
Bajaj Housing Finance123.11.951.61188.45103.0102519.49
Mankind Pharma2355.0109.04.853050.01910.197296.8
Ntpc Green Energy100.671.461.47155.384.684827.86
21 Mar 2025, 09:43:40 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 0.42%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:37:16 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹233.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹231.60

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 233.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 236.65. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 236.65 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:21:08 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at 235.45. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 31.35%, also standing at 235.45. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.73%
3 Months-23.2%
6 Months-33.16%
YTD-22.43%
1 Year-31.35%
21 Mar 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.9Support 1228.7
Resistance 2236.65Support 2226.25
Resistance 3239.1Support 3223.5
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27570 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1059 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:05:18 AM IST

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹228.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.20 & 229 yesterday to end at 231.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

