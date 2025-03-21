Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹230.95 and closed at ₹228.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹234.20 and a low of ₹229 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,47,138.76 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹198.60. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,059,044 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Jio Financial Services has increased by 57.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹232, reflecting a rise of 0.17%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a further downward movement in prices.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 234.5 & a low of 231.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.02
|Support 1
|230.67
|Resistance 2
|235.93
|Support 2
|229.23
|Resistance 3
|237.37
|Support 3
|227.32
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price increased by 0.67% today, reaching ₹233.15, in line with the upward trend of its peers. Companies such as Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and NTPC Green Energy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|233.15
|1.55
|0.67
|394.7
|198.6
|148123.49
|Hyundai Motor India
|1644.3
|13.6
|0.83
|1968.8
|1551.4
|133606.14
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|123.1
|1.95
|1.61
|188.45
|103.0
|102519.49
|Mankind Pharma
|2355.0
|109.0
|4.85
|3050.0
|1910.1
|97296.8
|Ntpc Green Energy
|100.67
|1.46
|1.47
|155.3
|84.6
|84827.86
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jio Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹233.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹236.65. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹236.65 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at ₹235.45. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 31.35%, also standing at ₹235.45. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.73%
|3 Months
|-23.2%
|6 Months
|-33.16%
|YTD
|-22.43%
|1 Year
|-31.35%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.9
|Support 1
|228.7
|Resistance 2
|236.65
|Support 2
|226.25
|Resistance 3
|239.1
|Support 3
|223.5
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1059 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.20 & ₹229 yesterday to end at ₹231.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.