Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 378.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 378.9 and closed at 378.2. The high for the day was 378.9, while the low was 368.8. The market capitalization stood at 235071.51 cr. The 52-week high was 384.35, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2419477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹378.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on BSE had a trading volume of 2,419,477 shares with a closing price of 378.2.

