Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹378.9 and closed at ₹378.2. The high for the day was ₹378.9, while the low was ₹368.8. The market capitalization stood at 235071.51 cr. The 52-week high was ₹384.35, and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2419477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹378.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on BSE had a trading volume of 2,419,477 shares with a closing price of ₹378.2.