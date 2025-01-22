Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -5.67 %. The stock closed at 275.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 277.25 and closed slightly lower at 275.80, with a high of 277.55 and a low of 258.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 165,245.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,796,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services' share price has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at 260.55. Over the past year, the shares have risen by 5.54%, reaching 260.55. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.67%
3 Months-12.39%
6 Months-22.34%
YTD-12.92%
1 Year5.54%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1272.1Support 1253.0
Resistance 2284.35Support 2246.15
Resistance 3291.2Support 3233.9
22 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17276 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹275.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 277.55 & 258.55 yesterday to end at 260.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

