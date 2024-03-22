Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of ₹344.5 and a close price of ₹337.55. The stock reached a high of ₹348 and a low of ₹337.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹215249.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹374.5 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2987405 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹337.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 2,987,405 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹337.55.