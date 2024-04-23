Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 3.45 %. The stock closed at 370 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock opened at 377.8 and closed at 370 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 385 and a low of 375.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 243,171.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 384.35 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,598,500 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹382.75, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹370

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 382.75, with a net change of 12.75 and a percent change of 3.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹370 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a volume of 2,598,500 shares with a closing price of 370.

