Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹262.2 and closed at ₹260.15, experiencing a high of ₹263.5 and a low of ₹254.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹166,960.60 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 2,491,899 shares, indicating active market participation.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹263.5 & ₹254.15 yesterday to end at ₹262.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend