Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹387.85, reached a high of ₹394.7, and a low of ₹385.15, closing at ₹382.75. The market capitalization was ₹246,475.66 crore with a 52-week high of ₹385 and a low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,992,632 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.53% to ₹390.00 today. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹390.00. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty surged by 26.06% to reach 22368.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.5%
|3 Months
|54.01%
|6 Months
|87.78%
|YTD
|66.54%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock traded in the range of ₹394.7 & ₹385.15 yesterday to end at ₹382.75. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
