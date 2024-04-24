Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 382.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 387.85, reached a high of 394.7, and a low of 385.15, closing at 382.75. The market capitalization was 246,475.66 crore with a 52-week high of 385 and a low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,992,632 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.53% to 390.00 today. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 390.00. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty surged by 26.06% to reach 22368.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.5%
3 Months54.01%
6 Months87.78%
YTD66.54%
1 Year-99999.99%
24 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 394.7 & 385.15 yesterday to end at 382.75. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

