Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹235.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹235.30. The stock experienced a high of ₹238.50 and a low of ₹232.65. With a market capitalization of ₹148,472.92 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹394.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹217.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,684,181 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.47
|Support 1
|231.56
|Resistance 2
|240.97
|Support 2
|229.15
|Resistance 3
|243.38
|Support 3
|225.65
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1684 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.50 & ₹232.65 yesterday to end at ₹233.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.