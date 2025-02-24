Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 235.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.70 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 235.75 and closed slightly lower at 235.30. The stock experienced a high of 238.50 and a low of 232.65. With a market capitalization of 148,472.92 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 394.70 and above its 52-week low of 217.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,684,181 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.47Support 1231.56
Resistance 2240.97Support 2229.15
Resistance 3243.38Support 3225.65
24 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22617 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1684 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹235.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 238.50 & 232.65 yesterday to end at 233.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.