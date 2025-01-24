Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹264.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹262.85. The stock reached a high of ₹267.35 and a low of ₹253.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹162,545.10 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹394.7 and a low of ₹237.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,933,643 shares.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.35 & ₹253.7 yesterday to end at ₹256.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend