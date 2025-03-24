Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹232.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹231.60. The stock experienced a high of ₹235.95 and a low of ₹227.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹145,550.47 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹198.60. The trading volume on the BSE reached 3,012,244 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Jio Financial Services touched a high of 232.85 & a low of 230.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.4
|Support 1
|230.25
|Resistance 2
|233.7
|Support 2
|229.4
|Resistance 3
|234.55
|Support 3
|228.1

Stock Peers
Jio Financial Services saw a 1.13% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹231.70, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performances. Mankind Pharma is seeing a decline, whereas Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Ntpc Green Energy are all rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.7
|2.6
|1.13
|394.7
|198.6
|147202.29
|Hyundai Motor India
|1736.0
|38.0
|2.24
|1968.8
|1551.4
|141057.14
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|124.5
|1.0
|0.81
|188.45
|103.0
|103685.43
|Mankind Pharma
|2338.35
|-77.7
|-3.22
|3050.0
|1910.1
|96608.9
|Ntpc Green Energy
|102.48
|0.14
|0.14
|155.3
|84.6
|86353.02
Futures trading higher by 1.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.3%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Jio Financial Services trading at ₹232.80, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹229.10
Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹232.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹226.38 and ₹234.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹226.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 234.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.40%, currently trading at ₹232.30. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 32.35% to ₹232.30. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.93%
|3 Months
|-23.59%
|6 Months
|-35.26%
|YTD
|-23.29%
|1 Year
|-32.35%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.38
|Support 1
|226.38
|Resistance 2
|239.17
|Support 2
|223.17
|Resistance 3
|242.38
|Support 3
|218.38
Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29328 k
The trading volume yesterday was 70.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Jio Financial Services closed at ₹231.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹235.95 & ₹227.95 yesterday to end at ₹229.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.