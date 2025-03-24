Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 229.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.80 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 232.35 and closed slightly lower at 231.60. The stock experienced a high of 235.95 and a low of 227.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 145,550.47 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 198.60. The trading volume on the BSE reached 3,012,244 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services touched a high of 232.85 & a low of 230.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.4Support 1230.25
Resistance 2233.7Support 2229.4
Resistance 3234.55Support 3228.1
24 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw a 1.13% increase in its share price today, reaching 231.70, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performances. Mankind Pharma is seeing a decline, whereas Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Ntpc Green Energy are all rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.72.61.13394.7198.6147202.29
Hyundai Motor India1736.038.02.241968.81551.4141057.14
Bajaj Housing Finance124.51.00.81188.45103.0103685.43
Mankind Pharma2338.35-77.7-3.223050.01910.196608.9
Ntpc Green Energy102.480.140.14155.384.686353.02
24 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.3%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

24 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹232.80, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹229.10

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 232.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 226.38 and 234.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 226.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 234.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 1.40%, currently trading at 232.30. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 32.35% to 232.30. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months-23.59%
6 Months-35.26%
YTD-23.29%
1 Year-32.35%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.38Support 1226.38
Resistance 2239.17Support 2223.17
Resistance 3242.38Support 3218.38
24 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29328 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 70.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹231.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 235.95 & 227.95 yesterday to end at 229.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

