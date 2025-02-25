Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 228.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.70 per share.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 231 and closed at 233.70, marking a gain of 2.70. The stock reached a high of 233.50 and a low of 228.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 145,105.75 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 394.70 and the low at 217.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,627,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.01% today, reaching 230.70, while its competitors are experiencing varied performance. Companies like Swiggy are declining, whereas others such as Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Bajaj Housing Finance are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.72.31.01394.7217.1146566.97
Hyundai Motor India1812.9518.851.051968.81610.15147309.64
Mankind Pharma2319.018.60.813050.01910.195809.46
Bajaj Housing Finance114.51.050.93188.45103.095357.28
Swiggy358.4-6.55-1.79617.0326.081164.72
25 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹230.70, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹228.40

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 230.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 226.53 and 232.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 226.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 232.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.44%, currently trading at 229.40. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 31.59%, also landing at 229.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months-23.96%
6 Months-29.33%
YTD-23.52%
1 Year-31.59%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.02Support 1226.53
Resistance 2235.5Support 2224.52
Resistance 3237.51Support 3221.04
25 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21625 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1627 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹233.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 233.50 & 228.05 yesterday to end at 228.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.