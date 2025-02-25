Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹231 and closed at ₹233.70, marking a gain of ₹2.70. The stock reached a high of ₹233.50 and a low of ₹228.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹145,105.75 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹394.70 and the low at ₹217.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,627,298 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates: Jio Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.01% today, reaching ₹230.70, while its competitors are experiencing varied performance. Companies like Swiggy are declining, whereas others such as Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, and Bajaj Housing Finance are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|230.7
|2.3
|1.01
|394.7
|217.1
|146566.97
|Hyundai Motor India
|1812.95
|18.85
|1.05
|1968.8
|1610.15
|147309.64
|Mankind Pharma
|2319.0
|18.6
|0.81
|3050.0
|1910.1
|95809.46
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|114.5
|1.05
|0.93
|188.45
|103.0
|95357.28
|Swiggy
|358.4
|-6.55
|-1.79
|617.0
|326.0
|81164.72
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Jio Financial Services suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹230.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹226.53 and ₹232.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹226.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 232.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.44%, currently trading at ₹229.40. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 31.59%, also landing at ₹229.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|-23.96%
|6 Months
|-29.33%
|YTD
|-23.52%
|1 Year
|-31.59%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.02
|Support 1
|226.53
|Resistance 2
|235.5
|Support 2
|224.52
|Resistance 3
|237.51
|Support 3
|221.04
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1627 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.50 & ₹228.05 yesterday to end at ₹228.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend