Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 229.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.60 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 232.35 and closed at 229.10, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 234.45 and a low of 230.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,47,774.07 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 198.60. The BSE volume for the day was 1,033,008 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29858 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1033 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹229.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.45 & 230.70 yesterday to end at 232.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

