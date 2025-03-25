Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹232.35 and closed at ₹229.10, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹234.45 and a low of ₹230.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,47,774.07 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹198.60. The BSE volume for the day was 1,033,008 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1033 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.45 & ₹230.70 yesterday to end at ₹232.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.