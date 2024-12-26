Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 304.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 304.90 and closed slightly lower at 304.75. The stock reached a high of 306.55 and a low of 302.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 193,584.6 crore, the stock's 52-week range highlights significant volatility, peaking at 394.70 and bottoming at 231.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 377,204 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 11:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services reached a high of 305.8 and a low of 303.1 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistance levels of 304.83 and 305.82, suggesting a positive market trend. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1306.63Support 1303.93
Resistance 2307.57Support 2302.17
Resistance 3309.33Support 3301.23
26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹304.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 306.55 & 302.95 yesterday to end at 304.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

