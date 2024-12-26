Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹304.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹304.75. The stock reached a high of ₹306.55 and a low of ₹302.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹193,584.6 crore, the stock's 52-week range highlights significant volatility, peaking at ₹394.70 and bottoming at ₹231.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 377,204 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services reached a high of 305.8 and a low of 303.1 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistance levels of 304.83 and 305.82, suggesting a positive market trend. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|306.63
|Support 1
|303.93
|Resistance 2
|307.57
|Support 2
|302.17
|Resistance 3
|309.33
|Support 3
|301.23
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.55 & ₹302.95 yesterday to end at ₹304.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend