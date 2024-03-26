Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹338.2 and closed at ₹338.8. The stock reached a high of ₹346.2 and a low of ₹337.1. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹218,902.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹374.5 and the low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 2,487,048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹338.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 2,487,048 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹338.8.