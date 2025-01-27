Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹256 and closed slightly higher at ₹256.05. The stock reached a high of ₹257.30 and a low of ₹243.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹155,302.60 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between ₹237.05 and ₹394.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,407,423 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 101.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.30 & ₹243.15 yesterday to end at ₹244.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend