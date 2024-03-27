Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹348.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹346.3

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹338.2 and a close price of ₹338.8. The stock reached a high of ₹346.2 and a low of ₹337.1 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹218,902.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374.5, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. BSE volume for the day was 2,487,048 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹348.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹346.3
Today, Jio Financial Services stock closed at ₹348.95, marking a 0.77% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹346.3. The net change for the day was ₹2.65. Overall, the stock showed a slight positive movement during the trading session.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|348.95
|2.65
|0.77
|374.5
|204.65
|221697.85
|Mankind Pharma
|2330.0
|81.2
|3.61
|2297.0
|1240.75
|93337.11
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.0
|8.8
|3.68
|276.0
|141.75
|52080.04
|Tata Technologies
|1028.85
|6.9
|0.68
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41737.21
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.6
|-4.0
|-2.84
|215.0
|49.99
|31207.64
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 202.80 and a high of 374.50. This indicates a significant price fluctuation within the past year, potentially offering trading opportunities for investors.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹346.3
The current data shows that Jio Financial Services stock is priced at ₹351, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351.25, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹346.3
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹351.25, with a 1.43% increase in value, representing a net change of 4.95.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock's price fluctuated today with the low being ₹347.5 and the high reaching ₹355.5.
Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351.7, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹346.3
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹351.7, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|345.35
|10 Days
|345.56
|20 Days
|333.82
|50 Days
|290.53
|100 Days
|260.82
|300 Days
|250.71
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹350.8, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹346.3
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹350.8, with a 1.3% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 4.5 points. Overall, it indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.2, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹346.3
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹352.2, with a 1.7% increase in value. This represents a net change of 5.9 points.
Click here for Jio Financial Services News
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock's high for the day was ₹355.5 and the low was ₹347.5.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹346.3
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹352, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5.7.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock had a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.95, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹346.3
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹352.95, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.92% or ₹6.65.
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹353.7, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹346.3
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹353.7, with a 2.14% increase in value. The net change is 7.4 points.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5.
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹350.9, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹346.3
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹350.9, with a 1.33% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend in the market.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|45.18%
|6 Months
|50.24%
|YTD
|48.59%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹344.55, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹338.8
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows the price at ₹344.55 with a 1.7% increase in percentage change and a net change of 5.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential growth and investor interest in the company.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹338.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,487,048 and the closing price was ₹338.8.
