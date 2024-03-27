Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 348.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's 346.3

13 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 346.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 338.2 and a close price of 338.8. The stock reached a high of 346.2 and a low of 337.1 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 218,902.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 374.5, while the 52-week low is 204.65. BSE volume for the day was 2,487,048 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹348.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹346.3

Today, Jio Financial Services stock closed at 348.95, marking a 0.77% increase from yesterday's closing price of 346.3. The net change for the day was 2.65. Overall, the stock showed a slight positive movement during the trading session.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services348.952.650.77374.5204.65221697.85
Mankind Pharma2330.081.23.612297.01240.7593337.11
JSW Infrastructure248.08.83.68276.0141.7552080.04
Tata Technologies1028.856.90.681400.01020.041737.21
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency136.6-4.0-2.84215.049.9931207.64
27 Mar 2024, 05:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 347.5 and a high of 355.5 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 202.80 and a high of 374.50. This indicates a significant price fluctuation within the past year, potentially offering trading opportunities for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current data shows that Jio Financial Services stock is priced at 351, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services351.555.251.52374.5204.65223349.71
Mankind Pharma2338.2589.453.982297.01240.7593667.59
JSW Infrastructure247.07.83.26276.0141.7551870.04
Tata Technologies1023.01.050.11400.01020.041499.89
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency139.0-1.6-1.14215.049.9931755.94
27 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351.25, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 351.25, with a 1.43% increase in value, representing a net change of 4.95.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's price fluctuated today with the low being 347.5 and the high reaching 355.5.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351.7, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 351.7, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days345.35
10 Days345.56
20 Days333.82
50 Days290.53
100 Days260.82
300 Days250.71
27 Mar 2024, 01:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 347.5 and a high of 355.5 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹350.8, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 350.8, with a 1.3% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 4.5 points. Overall, it indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services350.84.51.3374.5204.65222873.21
Mankind Pharma2306.5557.752.572297.01240.7592397.73
JSW Infrastructure247.98.73.64276.0141.7552059.04
Tata Technologies1023.91.950.191400.01020.041536.4
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency138.85-1.75-1.24215.049.9931721.67
27 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.2, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹346.3

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 352.2, with a 1.7% increase in value. This represents a net change of 5.9 points.

Click here for Jio Financial Services News

27 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's high for the day was 355.5 and the low was 347.5.

27 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 352, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5.7.

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services351.55.21.5374.5204.65223317.94
Mankind Pharma2319.070.23.122297.01240.7592896.46
JSW Infrastructure248.79.53.97276.0141.7552227.04
Tata Technologies1025.253.30.321400.01020.041591.17
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency138.95-1.65-1.17215.049.9931744.52
27 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock had a low of 347.5 and a high of 355.5 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.95, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 352.95, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.92% or 6.65.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services353.757.452.15374.5204.65224747.43
Mankind Pharma2314.7565.952.932297.01240.7592726.21
JSW Infrastructure247.68.43.51276.0141.7551996.04
Tata Technologies1027.25.250.511400.01020.041670.27
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.01.41.0215.049.9932441.32
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹353.7, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹346.3

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 353.7, with a 2.14% increase in value. The net change is 7.4 points.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 347.5 and a high of 355.5.

27 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹350.9, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹346.3

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 350.9, with a 1.33% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months45.18%
6 Months50.24%
YTD48.59%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹344.55, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹338.8

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows the price at 344.55 with a 1.7% increase in percentage change and a net change of 5.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential growth and investor interest in the company.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹338.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,487,048 and the closing price was 338.8.

