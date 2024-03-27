Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 348.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's 346.3

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹338.2 and a close price of ₹338.8. The stock reached a high of ₹346.2 and a low of ₹337.1 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹218,902.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374.5, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. BSE volume for the day was 2,487,048 shares traded.
Today, Jio Financial Services stock closed at ₹348.95, marking a 0.77% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹346.3. The net change for the day was ₹2.65. Overall, the stock showed a slight positive movement during the trading session.
|Jio Financial Services
|348.95
|2.65
|0.77
|374.5
|204.65
|221697.85
|Mankind Pharma
|2330.0
|81.2
|3.61
|2297.0
|1240.75
|93337.11
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.0
|8.8
|3.68
|276.0
|141.75
|52080.04
|Tata Technologies
|1028.85
|6.9
|0.68
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41737.21
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.6
|-4.0
|-2.84
|215.0
|49.99
|31207.64
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 202.80 and a high of 374.50. This indicates a significant price fluctuation within the past year, potentially offering trading opportunities for investors.
The current data shows that Jio Financial Services stock is priced at ₹351, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.
|Jio Financial Services
|351.55
|5.25
|1.52
|374.5
|204.65
|223349.71
|Mankind Pharma
|2338.25
|89.45
|3.98
|2297.0
|1240.75
|93667.59
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.0
|7.8
|3.26
|276.0
|141.75
|51870.04
|Tata Technologies
|1023.0
|1.05
|0.1
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41499.89
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|139.0
|-1.6
|-1.14
|215.0
|49.99
|31755.94
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹351.25, with a 1.43% increase in value, representing a net change of 4.95.
Jio Financial Services stock's price fluctuated today with the low being ₹347.5 and the high reaching ₹355.5.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹351.7, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|5 Days
|345.35
|10 Days
|345.56
|20 Days
|333.82
|50 Days
|290.53
|100 Days
|260.82
|300 Days
|250.71
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5 on the current day.
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹350.8, with a 1.3% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 4.5 points. Overall, it indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Jio Financial Services
|350.8
|4.5
|1.3
|374.5
|204.65
|222873.21
|Mankind Pharma
|2306.55
|57.75
|2.57
|2297.0
|1240.75
|92397.73
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.9
|8.7
|3.64
|276.0
|141.75
|52059.04
|Tata Technologies
|1023.9
|1.95
|0.19
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41536.4
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|138.85
|-1.75
|-1.24
|215.0
|49.99
|31721.67
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹352.2, with a 1.7% increase in value. This represents a net change of 5.9 points.
Jio Financial Services stock's high for the day was ₹355.5 and the low was ₹347.5.
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹352, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5.7.
|Jio Financial Services
|351.5
|5.2
|1.5
|374.5
|204.65
|223317.94
|Mankind Pharma
|2319.0
|70.2
|3.12
|2297.0
|1240.75
|92896.46
|JSW Infrastructure
|248.7
|9.5
|3.97
|276.0
|141.75
|52227.04
|Tata Technologies
|1025.25
|3.3
|0.32
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41591.17
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|138.95
|-1.65
|-1.17
|215.0
|49.99
|31744.52
Jio Financial Services stock had a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5 on the current day.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹352.95, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.92% or ₹6.65.
|Jio Financial Services
|353.75
|7.45
|2.15
|374.5
|204.65
|224747.43
|Mankind Pharma
|2314.75
|65.95
|2.93
|2297.0
|1240.75
|92726.21
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.6
|8.4
|3.51
|276.0
|141.75
|51996.04
|Tata Technologies
|1027.2
|5.25
|0.51
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41670.27
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.0
|1.4
|1.0
|215.0
|49.99
|32441.32
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹353.7, with a 2.14% increase in value. The net change is 7.4 points.
Today, Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹347.5 and a high of ₹355.5.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹350.9, with a 1.33% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend in the market.
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|45.18%
|6 Months
|50.24%
|YTD
|48.59%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows the price at ₹344.55 with a 1.7% increase in percentage change and a net change of 5.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential growth and investor interest in the company.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,487,048 and the closing price was ₹338.8.
