Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -4.48 %. The stock closed at 244.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.30 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 243.95 and closed slightly higher at 244.25. The stock experienced a high of 243.95 and a low of 231.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 148,218.80 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 1,568,375. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 237.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1240.95Support 1228.6
Resistance 2248.35Support 2223.65
Resistance 3253.3Support 3216.25
28 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20171 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1624 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹244.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 243.95 & 231.10 yesterday to end at 233.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.