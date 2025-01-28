Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹243.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹244.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹243.95 and a low of ₹231.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹148,218.80 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 1,568,375. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹394.70 and a low of ₹237.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|240.95
|Support 1
|228.6
|Resistance 2
|248.35
|Support 2
|223.65
|Resistance 3
|253.3
|Support 3
|216.25
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1624 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.95 & ₹231.10 yesterday to end at ₹233.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend