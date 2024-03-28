Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's 350.45
BackBack

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹350.45

12 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 350.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 348, closed at 346.3, with a high of 355.5 and a low of 347.5. The market capitalization stood at 221,697.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were 374.5 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,581,906 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32:58 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹350.45

Jio Financial Services stock closed at 353.8 today, showing a percent change of 0.96% with a net change of 3.35 compared to yesterday's closing price of 350.45. The stock experienced a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.

28 Mar 2024, 06:18:19 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services353.83.350.96374.5204.65224779.19
Mankind Pharma2275.75-57.25-2.452364.51240.7591163.91
JSW Infrastructure245.5-2.35-0.95276.0141.7551555.04
Tata Technologies1020.95-7.7-0.751400.01020.041416.73
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency135.9-0.2-0.15215.049.9931047.71
28 Mar 2024, 05:32:36 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock had a low of 350.5 and a high of 357.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:19:08 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has had a 52-week low of 202.80 and a high of 374.50. Investors have seen fluctuations in the stock price over the past year, with a significant difference between the high and low points.

28 Mar 2024, 03:02:56 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.9, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹350.45

Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at 352.9, with a net change of 2.45 and a percent change of 0.7. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32:15 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services354.053.61.03374.5204.65224938.03
Mankind Pharma2278.4-54.6-2.342364.51240.7591270.07
JSW Infrastructure247.15-0.7-0.28276.0141.7551901.54
Tata Technologies1024.0-4.65-0.451400.01020.041540.46
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency136.850.750.55215.049.9931264.75
28 Mar 2024, 02:23:06 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹354.95, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹350.45

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 354.95, with a net change of 4.5 and a percent change of 1.28. This indicates a moderate increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12:03 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of 350.5 and a high of 357.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42:47 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:39 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹354.75, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at 354.75, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 4.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Jio Financial Services AGM

28 Mar 2024, 01:31:53 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days344.10
10 Days344.62
20 Days334.44
50 Days292.42
100 Days262.09
300 Days251.35
28 Mar 2024, 01:00:10 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹353.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 353.65, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 3.2.

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services352.752.30.66374.5204.65224112.1
Mankind Pharma2283.0-50.0-2.142364.51240.7591454.34
JSW Infrastructure250.02.150.87276.0141.7552500.04
Tata Technologies1029.951.30.131400.01020.041781.83
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency136.80.70.51215.049.9931253.33
28 Mar 2024, 12:20:09 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.4, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at 352.4 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for the company's shares.

Click here for Jio Financial Services News

28 Mar 2024, 12:10:09 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 350.5 and a high of 357.5 today.

28 Mar 2024, 11:40:18 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.9, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows the price at 352.9 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services352.752.30.66374.5204.65224112.1
Mankind Pharma2281.55-51.45-2.212364.51240.7591396.26
JSW Infrastructure253.85.952.4276.0141.7553298.04
Tata Technologies1031.552.90.281400.01020.041846.74
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency137.451.350.99215.049.9931401.83
28 Mar 2024, 11:12:41 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's low price today was 350.5 and the high price was 357.5.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows the price at 352.1 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32:14 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services351.751.30.37374.5204.65223476.77
Mankind Pharma2262.45-70.55-3.022364.51240.7590631.13
JSW Infrastructure253.956.12.46276.0141.7553329.54
Tata Technologies1033.855.20.511400.01020.041940.04
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency137.31.20.88215.049.9931367.56
28 Mar 2024, 10:20:02 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹351.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹350.45

The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 351.35, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:41 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of 350.65 and a high of 357.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 09:42:56 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹352.65, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹350.45

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 352.65, with a 0.63% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, indicating a slight positive movement in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30:36 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months47.91%
6 Months54.26%
YTD50.55%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00:56 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹348.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 348.95, with a net change of 2.65 and a percent change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

28 Mar 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹346.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 3,581,906 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 346.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie