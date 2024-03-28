Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹350.45

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹348, closed at ₹346.3, with a high of ₹355.5 and a low of ₹347.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹221,697.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹374.5 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,581,906 shares traded.
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹353.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹350.45
Jio Financial Services stock closed at ₹353.8 today, showing a percent change of 0.96% with a net change of ₹3.35 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹350.45. The stock experienced a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market for Jio Financial Services.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|353.8
|3.35
|0.96
|374.5
|204.65
|224779.19
|Mankind Pharma
|2275.75
|-57.25
|-2.45
|2364.5
|1240.75
|91163.91
|JSW Infrastructure
|245.5
|-2.35
|-0.95
|276.0
|141.75
|51555.04
|Tata Technologies
|1020.95
|-7.7
|-0.75
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41416.73
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|135.9
|-0.2
|-0.15
|215.0
|49.99
|31047.71
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock had a low of ₹350.5 and a high of ₹357.5 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock has had a 52-week low of 202.80 and a high of 374.50. Investors have seen fluctuations in the stock price over the past year, with a significant difference between the high and low points.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Jio Financial Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹350.5 and a high of ₹357.5 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jio Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|344.10
|10 Days
|344.62
|20 Days
|334.44
|50 Days
|292.42
|100 Days
|262.09
|300 Days
|251.35
Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|47.91%
|6 Months
|54.26%
|YTD
|50.55%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
