Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 233.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 237.20 and closed at 233.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 238.20 and a low of 231.40 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 148,282.30 crore, the stock is currently well below its 52-week high of 394.70 and above its low of 231.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,751,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services trading at ₹234.85, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹233.35

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at 234.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 230.13 and 237.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 230.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 237.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at 234.75. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has declined by 7.01%, also standing at 234.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.27%
3 Months-24.24%
6 Months-29.13%
YTD-21.86%
1 Year-7.01%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.33Support 1230.13
Resistance 2241.52Support 2227.12
Resistance 3244.53Support 3222.93
29 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21004 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹233.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 238.20 & 231.40 yesterday to end at 234.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

