Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹237.20 and closed at ₹233.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹238.20 and a low of ₹231.40 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹148,282.30 crore, the stock is currently well below its 52-week high of ₹394.70 and above its low of ₹231.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,751,086 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services share price is at ₹234.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹230.13 and ₹237.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹230.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 237.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jio Financial Services has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹234.75. However, over the past year, the price of Jio Financial Services shares has declined by 7.01%, also standing at ₹234.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.27%
|3 Months
|-24.24%
|6 Months
|-29.13%
|YTD
|-21.86%
|1 Year
|-7.01%
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.33
|Support 1
|230.13
|Resistance 2
|241.52
|Support 2
|227.12
|Resistance 3
|244.53
|Support 3
|222.93
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.20 & ₹231.40 yesterday to end at ₹234.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend