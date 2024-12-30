Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 305.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 306.35 and closed at 305.40, experiencing a high of 307.45 and a low of 304.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,93,743.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 394.70 and a low of 231.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 288,186 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jio Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1306.73Support 1303.88
Resistance 2308.47Support 2302.77
Resistance 3309.58Support 3301.03
30 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12869 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹305.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 307.45 & 304.55 yesterday to end at 304.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

