Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 2.10 %. The stock closed at 233.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at 235.80 and closed at 233.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 240.45 and a low of 233.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 151,395.40 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 394.70, while the low is 231.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,461,423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21773 k

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1461 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹233.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 240.45 & 233.05 yesterday to end at 238.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

