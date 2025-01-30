Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹235.80 and closed at ₹233.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹240.45 and a low of ₹233.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹151,395.40 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹394.70, while the low is ₹231.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,461,423 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1461 k.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹240.45 & ₹233.05 yesterday to end at ₹238.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend