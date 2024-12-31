Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened and closed at ₹304.95, reflecting stability in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹308.6 and a low of ₹301.05. With a market capitalization of ₹194,569.3 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹394.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹231.2. A total of 1,131,222 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹304.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹308.6 & ₹301.05 yesterday to end at ₹307.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend