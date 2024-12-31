Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 304.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jio Financial Services opened and closed at 304.95, reflecting stability in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of 308.6 and a low of 301.05. With a market capitalization of 194,569.3 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 394.7 and above its 52-week low of 231.2. A total of 1,131,222 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Jio Financial Services closed at ₹304.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 308.6 & 301.05 yesterday to end at 307.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

