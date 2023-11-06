Hello User
J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 3112.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3140.35 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement

On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement opened at 3169.75 and closed at 3112.35. The stock's high for the day was 3169.75, while the low was 3115.9. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 24264.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3477.25, and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for J.K. Cement on this day was 1035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹3140.35, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3112.35

The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is 3140.35. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 28, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

06 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Live :J.K. Cement closed at ₹3112.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement had a trading volume of 1035 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3112.35.

